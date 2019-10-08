Editor,
Where I live, there’s a councilmember who has acted in defiance of voter approved city, county and state housing initiatives. San Bruno Councilman Marty Medina’s refusal to approve the Mills Park Project has caused:
1). San Bruno to be in violation of state housing mandates, resulting in the almost certainty of lawsuit by the state;
2). A justified lawsuit by the Mills Project Developer, whose proposal exceeded all city, county, state and federal regulations. The costs of defending this will be borne by San Bruno residents;
3). Power to be taken away from our own San Bruno local government and given to the state government, which will mandate more high-density housing;
4). Exacerbation of an ongoing housing crisis. By voting no, Medina has effectively reduced the available housing supply, thus driving up rents;
5). Increasing the already strong possibility of San Bruno declaring bankruptcy; and
6). Loss of approximately $1 million annually in property taxes and $160,000 in housing grants.
Medina’s no vote is in defiance of Measure N, which passed with an overwhelming 68% support of San Bruno voters.
Should he maintain his current position, the next debate for Medina and his fellow councilmembers will be about what city services to cut to pay the legal bill.
Medina’s inflexibility and ever-changing excuses for voting no on this project are in violation of his oath of office. He failed to uphold the law. He should resign.
John Marty
San Bruno
The letter writer is the former city treasurer of San Bruno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.