Editor,
It seems like every plot of land, empty, sold or never built, is being constructed with multiple apartments and developments in South San Francisco.
Who is deciding this?
South City used to be a nice place to live.
The infrastructure cannot support this much development. So many of the apartments and housing are still unsold or unoccupied going on the third year.
And we haven’t even gotten to mandates from the county and state yet.
If they want to throw our taxpayer money around (remember, we’re going to all be paying for the infrastructures for the rest of our lives, and our children’s lives), they need to widen streets to accommodate the traffic (believe me, not every single S.S.F. resident is going to use public transportation — look at the grievances when someone parks in front of another’s home), upgrade the sewage system — and, water ... no one is even talking about our seven-year drought.
Enough is enough! Other cities build a few hundred units maybe every year, but in South City, we’re seeing that amount in just one development — that multiplied by how many that have been developed or are set to be developed?
Time for a regime change. It’s too late really, but maybe we can salvage a tinsy bit of sanity and preserve what little quality of life we have left.
Cynthia Marcopulos
South San Francisco
