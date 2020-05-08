Editor,
I recently witnessed a bike accident near the intersection of Lower Skyline Road and State Route 92. Any bike accident is terrible, but this one really hit home. I’d been trying to get a protected bike path there for several years. Bicyclists should not have to share the road with cars on highways.
Here is the setup: beautiful open space, stunning views of the reservoirs and hills, a relatively safe path on Camp Sawyer Trail and Cañada Road, and then a hellhole of cars and bikes trying to pass between Cañada and Bunker Hill where cyclists are expected to ride with cars traveling at high speeds, on a road with blind curves and a narrow gravel shoulder. It reminds me of antelope running in front of a lion pack — someone is going to be hit. But you play the odds and think it’s not going to happen to you.
The county will probably never have enough funding for a protected bike and pedestrian path. One promising prospect is getting funding from one of the large tech companies on the Peninsula in exchange for putting their name on the path. Do you know anyone who might help?
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission owns the land along Lower Skyline and State Route 92. And the SFPUC has existing roads that would be perfect. Does anyone have a personal connection to the SFPUC?
The cycling around us is world class. We should encourage cycling for its low impact cardio workout, as a way of transportation, to get us out of our cars and into nature, and to reduce our carbon output. Help make the change happen. My email is saferbikelanes@icloud.com.
Elaine Salinger
San Mateo
