Editor,
Progressive congressmembers are morphing into war hawks without realizing it while in the Trumputinist wing of the Republican party appear the doves.
Hard to believe but things are working out that way. U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier and most all the Democrats are blindly marching to the war drums on Ukraine and Pentagon budget-busting allocations. The absolute need to mention and stress negotiations before ever mentioning more war cash has been receding into the mists of war. No one doubts that Putin’s catastrophic decision to invade will haunt us all forever but to allow the “Kinetic Technicians”(the Pentagon and their leaders) to run the narrative and to have the progressives trying to outdo each other in the horrific poker game we’re getting ourselves into is frightening to behold.
The Minsk agreements were the answer to the present situation. Ukrainian neutrality and self determination for the Russian speaking East has been totally derailed. Hey let’s reverse this movie and quickly. We don’t like where this is heading. All statements need to be prefaced with the term “while negotiations are the only path forward” and then, and only then, state that certain weapons might be needed to stymie continued Russian advances. To talk of “winning” or punishing Russia to prevent similar acts in the future just brings us to the point of fighting to the last Ukrainian which is immoral.
We have to stand for solutions not victories. It’s sad to say in our winner take all culture, but there can be no winners in this sad situation and that’s the awful truth.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
