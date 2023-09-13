As a native Californian, born and raised in San Francisco, I have sadly watched our state’s decline over the years. Yes, we are one of the largest economies in the world, but let’s look beyond the hype, glitz and glimmer and see the real California.
Once having one of the finest education systems in the country, we now rank 44th nationally. Our teachers are overworked and seriously underpaid. Our roads were clean and well maintained. Today, trash litters most of our highways and freeways and our roads are in a state of disrepair, with drivers having to avoid potholes and crumbling pavement. Crime is rampant in our cities. Smash and grab, home invasions, shoplifting, physical assaults and drug distribution borders on out-of-control levels. Criminals have little fear of consequences, thanks to “reforms” to our justice system.
Californians pay one of the highest rates for taxes, utilities and gasoline (California is an oil-producing state, so why do we import oil?).
There seems to be no solutions to the homeless issue, even after spending millions of our taxpayer dollars to address the problem. We have elected officials who ignore the oaths they took to uphold the laws of the land and seem to ignore the will of the people.
California is a mere shell of its former great self. Sad.
