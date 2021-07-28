Editor,
In her recent column, Sue Lempert nailed what was special about Ruth Nagler. Ruth nurtured the seed of community involvement and inspired others to get involved, taking them under her wing and showing them how. Sue deserves our admiration because she has done the same thing. Thank you, Sue!
Terry Nagel
Burlingame
The letter writer is the former mayor of Burlingame.
