I agree with letter writer Mr. Crabbe (8/2/22) that when you invite and entice the biotech and other mega corporations into your city, you are required to provide housing. For years, South City residents have enjoyed low taxes because of these corporations, but now the chickens have come home to roost.
Genentech tied up a live/work development near its campuses for two years with a Japanese developer because it was NIMBY. Genentech could have had their workers live and work near their campuses, which is what we are striving for, a walk or bike to work, or use public transportation and get out of the vehicles.
It is so inspiring to see cities anywhere south of Millbrae valuing their quality of life, especially Mr. Crabbe’s city of San Carlos and all the other affluent cities that would not tolerate a runaway city council as we have in South City.
