Editor,
The article “Liberal U.S. cities change course, now clearing homeless camps” in the Oct. 7 Daily Journal regarding the surge in homelessness fails to state the root cause of the problem. The article, generated by the Associated Press, offers three reasons for the increase: shortage of housing, rising rents and economic hangover from the pandemic. I believe the real cause is addiction to drugs and alcohol that the vast majority of homeless people are experiencing. The availability of cheap fentanyl has exacerbated the problem and killed thousands of homeless individuals.
