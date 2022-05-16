Editor,
The Redwood City Council is considering opening its commissions (which historically have many unfilled positions) to the undocumented, underage and non-residents. This is a bad idea as it would contribute to climate change through increased exhalation of carbon gases.
Far better to use the system employed in many successful establishments throughout the city: leather cups and dice-one for each missing commissioner. When a vote is needed a city employee (union) would roll the dice with a total above the mean being a yes vote, one below a no vote.
This system would speed deliberations, further reducing harmful carbon exhalations; decrease favoritism, nepotism, anarchism, and sloth; save on durable goods costs (chairs, microphones, nameplates); promote transparency (can’t see who’s not there); and lead to public faith in good government.
The City Council would not be adversely affected by this as they routinely ignore all commission recommendations anyway.
Fight climate change! Roll the dice!
John Floyd
Redwood City
