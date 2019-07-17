Editor,
Anyone who cares about animals agrees with letter writer Eric Mills, who rightfully points out that rodeo is cruel (“Animal abuse meets child endangerment” letter to the editor in the July 13 edition of the Daily Journal).
Countless animals have paid with their lives to satisfy people’s desire to play cowboy. Cattle are zapped with electric hotshots so they’ll charge out of the chute, calves have their necks are twisted as they are violently slammed into the ground, and horses are viciously spurred into bucking. Animals have suffered broken backs and necks, heart attacks and aneurysms.
Those who manage to make it through unscathed are given little time to rest or recuperate. They are loaded into trucks, hauled to the next event, and forced to participate over and over again. When too old or worn out to continue, “retirement” is a one way trip to the slaughterhouse.
People who care about animals want rodeo to be put out to pasture once and for all.
Jennifer O’Connor
Norfolk, VA
