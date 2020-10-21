Editor,
Dear LGBTQ+ family and friends, the San Mateo County Stonewall Democratic Club urges you to vote by Nov. 3, 2020. The SMC Stonewall Democrats seek to elect LGBTQ+ Democrats and allies to local offices. Our vision is to improve the quality of life for all LGBTQ+ people on the Peninsula.
Help us elect local leaders who will uphold our rights and reflect the diversity of our LGBTQ+ community. We believe that the candidates who we have endorsed are accessible, willing to learn, and committed to our community. Although we did not endorse all candidates in all races, we hope to work with everyone after the election. What all of our endorsed candidates have in common is that they are willing to learn about the issues facing our community, they will be accessible when we need an advocate at the dais, and they demonstrate a commitment to the wellbeing of the LGBTQ+ community.
In these unprecedented times, it is essential that we band together as a family to elect and support the leaders who will advocate for our community. Make sure to vote by Nov. 3.
To view our list of endorsed candidates and to learn more about the SMC Stonewall Democrats, visit facebook.com/SMCStonewallDems.
Lexington Shimmers
San Jose
Chris Sturken
Redwood City
I am going to be rocking the straight vote this year. Straight Pride is going to come out and vote this year as we are looking for politicians who know that being a homosexual is not a separate category of Americans. You are not a victim if you are gay in America even though as a community you say you are. As a straight white Republican male I have many gay friends that I care deeply about, the same is true for people who are not gay. Why is it always the lefties trying to divide us, you got to ask yourself that question.
