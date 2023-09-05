Editor,
You want to know what makes citizens upset with government? The slow pace at which change occurs even when the problems and solutions are obvious.
Editor,
You want to know what makes citizens upset with government? The slow pace at which change occurs even when the problems and solutions are obvious.
After years of theft have crippled many business throughout the state, San Mateo County announced plans to form a task force to look into the problem and possible solutions. You don’t need to form a committee to pay your friends and make it look like you are doing something. The solution is simple and three-pronged. First, Proposition 47 needs to be done away with, crime is crime and should be treated as such. Second, stores should be allowed to protect their merchandise and detain criminals without worry of possibly being sued by the thief. Lastly, DA’s need to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law and stop giving people slaps on the wrist, it hasn’t changed anything for better.
It’s really that simple and doesn’t take a committee, you’re welcome.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
Thanks for your letter, Mr. Guttenbeil. I’d add that the federal government and now complicit state governments electing to not enforce immigration law, or attempting to take away Second Amendment rights with laws they know are unconstitutional set a standard that everyday folks will begin emulating - laws which they feel are not applicable to them will be ignored. And soon, we’ll be back in Old West times. Defend yourself accordingly.
