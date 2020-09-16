Editor,

In the latest news, we learned that the president downplayed the seriousness of COVID-19 for political considerations resulting in the deaths of thousands of Americans. We also learned that Homeland Security personnel were directed to downplay the threat of foreign interference in our election, the threat of white supremacy groups, and were directed to focus on the “threat” of peaceful protestors (gassed in Washington, D.C., for a presidential photo opportunity) and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Add to the list the president’s comments disparaging POWs and military war dead as “cowards and losers.” He has continually denied and lied about his sexual predator behavior, including commenting on the size of his niece’s breasts at a family pool party.

What if this president was a woman? Not only would she be impeached, she would be in prison.  My hope is that one day we can restore the office of the presidency to one of integrity, empathy, trust and credibility. Our future as Americans depends on it.

Pat Suplok

Half Moon Bay

