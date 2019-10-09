Editor,
I am responding to the column, “Never forget” by Jonathan Madison in the Sept. 17 edition of the San Mateo Daily Journal.
I found this column educational, inspiring and extremely well written. Mr. Madison looks at both sides of issues and is well-informed regarding both past history and current events.
L.R. Hugdahl
Redwood City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.