Officer Rory McMilton’s hostile June 10 open letter printed in the Daily Journal made it sound like standing outdoors for two hours on balmy summer evening in the presence of posterboard painted with slogans was an unbearable burden for the police, requiring riot gear.
Shouldn’t we expect more from police? De-escalation is a skill required for ordinarily dressed bartenders, retail managers, nurses — but for police to engage with the community, they must be dressed for war? It’s implied their hefty budget is necessary to make the community “safe.” But it sounds like when the people of San Mateo do not act exactly as they expect, the force considers them the enemy. McMilton seemed angry because at one point people were standing in the street! Can you imagine? Standing in the street!
We hope Officer McMilton’s statement was many hundred words of misspeaking; the depiction of police as angry and frightened — obsessed with community members as a threat — is a troubling portrayal of the men and women paid to protect and serve.
Why were police so upset by what was, by nearly all accounts, a genial and peaceful outing by folks motivated to speak out against anti-black racism? If they so stressed out about a, perhaps, slightly rowdy crowd, why should we trust them to carry guns? If they can so easily see people outraged about a filmed police murder and four centuries of racism as the bad guys, how can we trust their judgement at all?
Elizabeth Jardina and Brian Stoler
Hillsborough
