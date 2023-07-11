Editor,
A previous respondent claimed that lawmakers are out of touch. I would claim they, and many voters, simply disagree with the statements Tim Donnelly of Burlingame made in his July 7 letter, “Affirmative action.”
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content online
Commenting capabilities on every story
Access to our daily e-edition for the past 90 issues
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$99.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$45.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$8.25
|for 7 days
DIGITAL ACCESS to all our award winning content (does not include e-edition) online
Commenting capabilities on every story
The good feeling of supporting real, local news in your community
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year
|$60.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|1 Week
|$5.00
|for 7 days
Thank you for listening to Jerry drone on during the Rotary Lunch! As a reward, please enjoy one free month of access to the San Mateo Daily Journal's website and e-edition. Offer expires October 31, 2022, so sign up today!
THANKS for visiting our booth at the Taste of the County. Enjoy one free month of digital access to our website and e-edition. This offer expires November 1, 2022, so hurry!
Editor,
A previous respondent claimed that lawmakers are out of touch. I would claim they, and many voters, simply disagree with the statements Tim Donnelly of Burlingame made in his July 7 letter, “Affirmative action.”
It is true that affirmative action was banned in California in 1996. Donnelly fails to note that following that decision, enrollment rates at UCs for Black and Latino students dropped by 30%, and those numbers are yet to recover. It’s also true that affirmative action is a Band-Aid solution for a systemic problem, involving the long-term consequences of a history of racial injustice, redlining and unequal opportunity.
Unfortunately, the reality is that we still face those consequences today, and changes have not yet been made to solve these issues at the root. Perhaps if the Supreme Court struck down legacy admissions, they could argue race is not a factor. As things stand, this decision eliminates the ladder of opportunity for the most disadvantaged while leaving them intact for those who need it least. College admissions are complex, and affirmative action allowed schools to identify bright, innovative students who would otherwise fall through the cracks: students who don’t have the privilege of attending the well-funded SMUHSD school district.
My understanding is that the motivation behind this decision was not to address the underlying issues, it merely removes a Band-Aid from a gaping wound. I would argue the Band-Aid should remain in place until the wound is healed, rather than insisting it doesn’t exist.
Pacita Del Balso
Foster City
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
(2) comments
Super letter, I don't know if you monitor this online platform but I'm pasting my response from the 7th as it seems to fit well., thanks for your thoughtfullness on this.
*********************
Mike Caggiano Jul 7, 2023 6:18pm
Regarding Mr. Xue's article and the statement early on about the end of race conscious admissions in universities, I'd be far more comfortable if the Court pronounced the end of race consciousness in our society generally. Unfortunately they merely (as is their task) looked at college admissions and not at the ongoing legislative efforts to further look at race when it comes to voting rights, drawing legislative districts and so many other efforts in our country to continue the weakening of the advance of one group of people versus another. Of the many really good points made in the piece such as ending the alumni preferences, the under payment and under appreciation of teachers, the moving of monies from Pentagon bloat to education, education costs generally, and the college debt and the possibility of debt jubilees are all worthy mentions.
Getting back to admissions justice, I'd go for a general test to measure a basic ability to do the required college work and then those able could be put into the admissions process with preferences given to those with less family wealth as the main "tipping" advantage. This would most probably favor the folks that could best use the leg up and I would doubt folks would declare "moral hazard" and worry that families would trash their wealth in order to gain admission for their kids.
Just a thought.
At what point would you consider the wound to be healed? That's something I haven't heard from those who advocate for preferences for certain races in college admissions: how are you measuring success of these policies? What data would you like to see before they can be ended? Is is absolute racial parity in colleges - the student body has to reflect the racial makeup of the state exactly? Do graduation rates come into play? Post graduation employment or earnings? What is the ultimate goal and how would you know that goal has been achieved?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.