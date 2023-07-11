Editor,

A previous respondent claimed that lawmakers are out of touch. I would claim they, and many voters, simply disagree with the statements Tim Donnelly of Burlingame made in his July 7 letter, “Affirmative action.”

Super letter, I don't know if you monitor this online platform but I'm pasting my response from the 7th as it seems to fit well., thanks for your thoughtfullness on this.

Mike Caggiano Jul 7, 2023 6:18pm

Regarding Mr. Xue's article and the statement early on about the end of race conscious admissions in universities, I'd be far more comfortable if the Court pronounced the end of race consciousness in our society generally. Unfortunately they merely (as is their task) looked at college admissions and not at the ongoing legislative efforts to further look at race when it comes to voting rights, drawing legislative districts and so many other efforts in our country to continue the weakening of the advance of one group of people versus another. Of the many really good points made in the piece such as ending the alumni preferences, the under payment and under appreciation of teachers, the moving of monies from Pentagon bloat to education, education costs generally, and the college debt and the possibility of debt jubilees are all worthy mentions.

Getting back to admissions justice, I'd go for a general test to measure a basic ability to do the required college work and then those able could be put into the admissions process with preferences given to those with less family wealth as the main "tipping" advantage. This would most probably favor the folks that could best use the leg up and I would doubt folks would declare "moral hazard" and worry that families would trash their wealth in order to gain admission for their kids.

Just a thought.

At what point would you consider the wound to be healed? That's something I haven't heard from those who advocate for preferences for certain races in college admissions: how are you measuring success of these policies? What data would you like to see before they can be ended? Is is absolute racial parity in colleges - the student body has to reflect the racial makeup of the state exactly? Do graduation rates come into play? Post graduation employment or earnings? What is the ultimate goal and how would you know that goal has been achieved?

