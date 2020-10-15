Editor,
I challenge statements made by Congresswoman Jackie Speier in her Oct. 12 letter to the editor “We must Protect our Democracy.” I agree that we must protect our democracy, however, Congresswoman Speier’s party has not exactly lived up to this ideal during the Trump administration, and the news reporting over the past four years have demonstrated an unhealthy bias against President Trump and all of his supporters.
The peaceful transmission of power from President Obama to President Trump has been completely ignored by Democrat lawmakers. The results of the 2016 election have been challenged through the Mueller investigation and the partisan impeachment initiated by Speaker Pelosi.
To paraphrase some points raised in Congresswoman Speier’s letter, history will someday call the lawlessness of the current Democratic Party as a first rate constitutional crisis. Laws must be strengthened so that the reckless are thwarted in their efforts to undermine our democracy.
Ron Drelich
South San Francisco
