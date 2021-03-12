Editor,
Matt Grocott says he respects the Constitution, but he supported a Republican president and his allies who claim the vice president can overturn a presidential election. Does Grocott admit that Donald Trump incited an angry crowd with that unconstitutional lie on Jan. 6, provoking a deadly assault on the Capitol? Or does Grocott still support the Republican interpretation of the Constitution, which would empower Kamala Harris to choose our president in 2024?
Does Grocott support another unprecedented Republican interpretation of the Constitution claiming that the census should exclude noncitizens? Or does Grocott support Article I, Section 2 and the 14th Amendment, Section 2, which state that the census shall count “the whole number of persons in each state,” whether or not they are citizens? (As the census has been doing since 1790.)
Does Grocott know that President Biden is revoking Trump’s new citizenship test because it required some wrong answers? One question asked “Who does a U.S. senator represent?” The Trump answer was “citizens of their state” instead of the constitutional answer, which is “all people of the state.” Another question asked test-takers to name a document that influenced the Constitution. Among the acceptable answers were “Federalist Papers” and “Anti-Federalist Papers” — both wrong, because they were written after the Constitution.
No one who respects the Constitution can agree with the Republicans’ bizarre interpretations or their ignorant citizenship test.
Tom R. Halfhill
Burlingame
