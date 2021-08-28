Editor,

In Isabelle Nunes’ Student News column on Aug. 21-22, the Carlmont High School senior offered excellent suggestions on living harmoniously with local wildlife.

As Isabelle noted, it can be disheartening to read on social media about incidents in which humans needlessly cause wildlife to suffer. Lucky are the summer campers at Twin Pines who had her as their recreation leader. Respectful attitudes toward wildlife instilled at a young age can encourage a lifelong positive approach to issues involving wildlife.

My “go to” guide for living with wildlife is an educational website called creativecrittersolutions.org. The website’s DIY nontoxic, humane methods for solving situations with neighborhood wildlife make it easy to cohabit the spaces that humans and wildlife share.

Kay Bushnell

Palo Alto

