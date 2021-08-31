Editor,
In her column on Aug. 16, Sue Lempert blames those who haven’t taken the COVID vaccines for the delta variant.
It takes Ms. Lempert only a few sentences to get from “stop coddling” the unvaccinated, to mandating that they “cannot fly or use public transit; cannot attend restaurants, concerts, movies,” etc. This kind of persecution is shockingly callous and has no place outside of fascist or Communist dictatorships.
Ms. Lempert claims the unvaccinated are spreading the delta variant. However, according to a number of top scientists, she has it backwards. They say we’re witnessing the well-documented but unintended consequences of insufficiently effective vaccines that inadvertently pressure the targeted virus to mutate. The relevant technical terms are “leaky vaccines,” and “antibody-dependent enhancement.” This sets up the vaccinated to become incubators and superspreaders of variants.
In fact, a recent study in the prestigious medical journal Lancet found the vaccinated carrying 251 times the viral load of COVID in their nostrils as the unvaccinated.
So if Ms. Lempert wants to ban a group of people from shopping, traveling, dining out and more, perhaps that should be the vaccinated, who may well be transmitting this variant to the unvaccinated after unknowingly producing it in their own bodies.
Ultimately, however, whether the delta variant — which is thankfully a less virulent form of COVID-19 — is being spread by the vaccinated, the unvaccinated or in some other fashion, we’d do well to respect one another and one another’s equal rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Cherie Zaslawsky
Menlo Park
