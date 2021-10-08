Editor,
The vast majority of us have long suspected that the main objective of congressional Republicans is to prevent any Democratic administration for accomplishing anything, whether the president is white or Black, and whether or not they destroy programs previously favored by themselves. As they become less and less successful themselves, with the last two Republican administration making such a sorry mockery out of the U.S. presidency, they now resort to compact obstructionism.
And now, to top it off, they refuse even to lift the debt ceiling to enable the country to pay a debt mainly acquired by themselves, Republican administrations! Not only childish and vicious, but detrimental to the country and all those dependent upon government’s ability to honor their obligations, not to mention world respect!
And who can still be so incredibly naïve that they believe Trump’s big lie, that he actually won by a landslide, if it hadn’t been for all the cheating neither he, nor anybody else, can prove? Not a fiber of evidence, quite the opposite. That lie was too much even for U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell. Imagine that.
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.