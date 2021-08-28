Editor,
Can it be anything but treason when Republicans go out of their way to take down President Biden? There is no end to derogatory remarks, hateful comments and vicious criticism. We’re at war, and American and allied lives are at stake. Don’t they understand that tearing down our commander in chief helps the enemy and encourages those we are fighting, giving them the idea that they are supported by the American people? Any silly little inconsequential detail is blown out of proportion — while his lying predecessor got away with murder — literally. Let the world know how much you despise our president and blame him for everything that’s happening in Afghanistan.
It was a barely elected Republican president who foolishly got us into this unwinnable war with Afghanistan, and another Republican misplaced one-time president who had to make it even worse by making agreements with Taliban, our enemy, making it all even worse for President Biden to get us out of the mess.
More honesty, integrity, patriotism and understanding on the part of Republicans are sorely needed and called for. Leaving President Biden with a mess and calling it all his fault — that’s the new Republican way? Haven’t we had enough of Republicanism, the way it has been malpracticed?
Jorg Aadahl
San Mateo
