Editor,
It is hard to believe that the Republican National Committee could get away with saying that the Trump’s rioters were ordinary citizens who are being persecuted for engaging in legitimate political discourse. Aren’t these the people that everyone saw breaking into the Capitol building, beating up the police, vandalizing government property and threatening to hang the vice president.
Raymond DeMattei
San Carlos
