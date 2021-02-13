Editor,
Had your booster shot yet? Haven’t had the first one? Well I wonder if other life events work the same way. Is the first experience worse than the second? U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, might enlighten us on this matter. She had a horrific near death situation years back and recently had to suffer another on Jan. 6.
The first was due to the behavior of Jim Jones in Guyana. The second, compliments of the recent occupant of the White House. Both marshaled numerous followers to believe preposterous inventions pushed by a charismatic leader. Both severely at odds with a reality that most all the rest of society saw as a dangerous hoax. The death and destruction was huge in the former Jonestown. The latter resulted thus far in few lives lost by luck only.
Can our fragile democracy stand more of such delusional leadership by so many of its citizens?
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
