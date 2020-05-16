Editor,
Coronavirus antibody test results from New York DPH show 13% of N.Y. state residents, 21% of N.Y. city residents, and 27.6% of Bronx residents had coronavirus and lived.
USC and Stanford antibody tests show 5% of Californians (approximately 2,000,000) had coronavirus, with infections likely in December 2019. In May 9, California had 2,681 coronavirus deaths, equating to a 0.13% (less than 1%) chance of death IF you catch the virus (2681/2,000,000x100). New York has 19,500,000 residents, so 13% infected is 2,535,000, and they have 26,753 coronavirus deaths, so about a 1.05% chance of death if you catch it in the worst hit state. New York statistics show 85% of coronavirus deaths are those 60-90 years old with pre-existing conditions. Bay Area counties should lock down all nursing facilities, senior living facilities, and shelter in place those 60-90 years old, but reopen all businesses — NOW — because feeding your children and saving your business and paying employees is “essential,” even if a government bureaucrat (who hasn’t lost a paycheck) says you are “nonessential.”
Mike Brown
Burlingame
