Editor,
With all the uproar and clamor about changing the names of streets, schools and removing statues etc. that have any relation to racism and slavery I would like to put another name in the mix. If a city or community really wants to show solidarity against racism they should mandate that any Trump property, hotel or resort be renamed also. The other names are historical but the Trump name is the current representation of racism in the United States.
David Amaral
San Mateo
