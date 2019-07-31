Editor,
Your U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, recently introduced an amendment to rename the high school at Camp Lejeune after a recently-deceased local congressman, Walter Jones. Jones was not from this country, did not have an office in this county, never served in the Marine Corps or the Navy and never attended Lejeune High School. The staff, students, former students and local residents are totally against this move. We cannot tell Speier, since she has no method for anyone outside her district to contact her, and apprise her of our strong opposition. Ironic, since she is attempting to manipulate the renaming of a school outside of her district. I have a deal for her: We’ll stay out of her district if she’ll stay out of ours. Although I am sure it is a well-meant gesture, it is also misguided. I wouldn’t presume to rename one of your high schools, especially after a politician. Please, Ms. Speier, afford us the same courtesy.
Carole Moore
Jacksonville, North Carolina
