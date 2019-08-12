Editor,
I am writing in response to the letter submitted by Al Burgess in supporting U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier’s efforts to rename Lejeune High School after Walter B. Jones (“Speier’s effort to rename high school” in the Aug. 7 edition of the Daily Journal). As a proud Lejeune graduate, I stand with 6,000 fellow almuni in opposition to this. Like the base, the high school is already named after Lt. Gen. John Archer Lejeune, who is regarded as the greatest Marine to ever wear the uniform. With that being said, Rep. Jones was neither a Marine or Sailor. Furthermore, the base was never part of Jones’s district as it is under federal jurisdiction, not state or local. Of the 16 counties that were part of Jones’ district, there are plenty of high schools and other government buildings within his actual district that could have easily been selected to honor him. This attempt by Rep. Speier is really nothing more than overreach in abusing her authority as a member of the US House Armed Services Committee. In closing, it’s my understanding that Mr. Burgess is a graduate of Swansboro High School of Onslow County, which does lie within the district served by Rep. Jones. If Mr. Burgess strongly feels that a high school should bear Jones’ name, then shouldn’t he drive his efforts to have his own alma mater renamed instead of encroaching upon ours? Perhaps he should set himself as his own example by doing just that and see how his fellow Swansboro alumni feel about that idea. Thank you again for your time.
Frankie Cruz
Easton, Pennsylvania
