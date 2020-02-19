Editor,
Friday, Feb. 14, marked the two-year anniversary of the tragic mass school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida which took the lives of 17 innocent people. Shortly after that event, this president invited some of the student survivors to the White House to meet with him where he vowed to support tougher gun safety laws. The meeting turned out to just be another “photo-op” for the president.
Last year, the House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation calling for stronger background checks on all firearm purchases in the U.S. (H.R. 8) and sent it to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Senate ... where it still sits. It was not even reviewed. The bottom line, this president and this Senate don’t care about gun violence. If they did, they would do something about it. Remember to vote.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
