Editor,
Preliminary reporting is indicating that the spread of COVID-19, seems to be leveling off somewhat in San Francisco County and the state of California. While it is too early to say that this trend will continue, I think it is safe to say that the early, aggressive and proactive actions by San Francisco Mayor London Breed as well as Gov. Gavin Newsom, in mandating social distancing as well as shelter-in-place protocols have at least been significant factors in slowing the spread of the virus. Whether you are supporters of Breed and Newsom or not, they have displayed remarkable leadership at a time when leadership, especially on the national level, is in short supply ... for that, they deserve to be applauded.
Al Comolli
Millbrae
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.