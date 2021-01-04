Editor,
I am concerned about the relief package that Congress has approved, given that there are millions of dollars appropriated for foreign aid to some countries that totally despise us.
I seems to me that during our national pandemic crisis, that foriegn aid money should be utilized to provide assistance for our citizens first, many who are in dire need of help.
It is appalling to me that in the richest country in the world, we do not take care of our own very well.
Rich Garbarino
South San Francisco
Hi, Rich
You are, of course, correct. People living in the US should be our top priority, and with the negative economic effects of the pandemic it's important to remember that "charity begins at home."
However, as a nation, we walk a thin line. We are in a global competition with foreign powers who have the will and resources to take a larger piece of the pie. As a result, it's unlikely we can continue in a preeminent role on the world stage without courting developing nations... and that means handing out foreign aid. Assisting those countries becomes important especially in the long term. So, after we look to keep out own house in order, the question still looms... how much?
