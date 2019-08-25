Editor,
More legislation is being proposed by our local assemblyman Kevin Mullin, who is trying to change the rules of the game in order to pass legislation favored by Democrats in Sacramento. The latest example coming from Mullin is simply to lower the voting age to 17 (“Major step for lowering state’s primary voting age” in the Aug. 23 edition of the Daily Journal).
Behind the veil of increased civic participation, the truth for this legislation is more calculated. He and his colleagues want to bring in an entire demographic of voters who they believe will overwhelmingly fall in line with their progressive agenda. They know that under the immense power of California’s teachers unions, our children are being indoctrinated into a left-wing ideology and held captive to their narrative. State Democrats realize this as a valuable commodity and want to capitalize on it before they exit their control.
The truth is, our state and local municipalities want and need more money. They have made some big promises to some big public employee unions and now those past promises are eating up current budgets.
Even though our state is very prosperous with record amounts of tax revenue, Sacramento, local municipalities and schools are starving and demanding more money. Even though the Democrats enjoy a super majority, they still are having a tough time getting a two-thirds majority to pass their desired taxes. Frustrated, they intend to change the rules of the game by changing our state Constitution. The Democrats believe this can be achieved by allowing in a new demographic of voters they can control.
Christopher P. Conway
San Mateo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.