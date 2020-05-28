Editor,
California has scores of outlying far-flung counties and towns with trivial to no viral impacts but most counties and municipalities at this late juncture should be setting their own parameters.
Sacramento is bureaucratically out of touch with most communities. Our brilliant politicians and “experts” acquire their regular paychecks and some have copious amounts of overpriced gourmet ice cream in their $40,000 freezers, whereas the hoi polloi remains forbidden from thriving and are losing what occupations they once had.
I spotted people at the beach yesterday and I say more power to them. Obey the never-ending colossally progressive fabricated “laws?” Please!
We proclaim to be a “sanctuary state” and ignore immigration laws so it appears we can merely select which laws we wish to obey and dispose the rest. But that is deemed insufficient, as some politicians conveniently dispense with the common sense they once may have possessed and advance no-bail laws to promote anarchy by letting criminals out free and lockup the newly state sanctioned “criminals” for simply going to work or going to the beach.
I am a senior, maskless mostly, remodeling home and out there cycling 20 miles regularly and getting on with life. Older seniors and people with preconditions please continue to take precautions. For those of us healthy but perpetually fearful, shelter in place, hide under the bed and summon Grubhub but please open up our society while we still have one to open. Haircut or perm anyone?
Tony Favero
Half Moon Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.