Editor,
Santa Clara County released its city by city count of its coronavirus cases two weeks ago. This was after they came under pressure by the citizens of the county to release them. What is going here in our county? Dr. Morrow’s lame excuse for not releasing the city by city data does not pass the smell test. (“Morrow: ‘I am not hiding anything from anyone’” column by Jon Mays in the April 17 edition of the Daily Journal).
We the citizens of this county have an absolute right to know the city by city count. We are not asking for the race of the person, the sex of the person or where they live in the city. This count, as a public record should be printed in all the area newsprint. Furthermore, it should be printed weekly to keep the citizens informed.
“I am not hiding anything from anyone. As soon as I know anything, you will know,” he said. “I am not trying to manipulate people” is a great quote. Problem is, Dr. Morrow does know at least up to a certain day, how many people have tested positive for the virus in our cities. Your paper should be holding his feet to the fire in pressing him to release this data.
Joseph A. Giraud
San Carlos
