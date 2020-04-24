Editor,
I am very puzzled as to why Dr. Morrow will not release the information regarding COVID-19 cases in San Mateo County. He is refusing to release city-by-city data.
Dr. Morrow may think he knows what’s best for us but I have seen other county health officials that surround us release this information. We have a right to know how San Mateo County is doing instead of relying on rumors.
Also, Dr. Morrow hasn’t held any press conferences on TV. I see other health officials for their counties on local broadcasts but Dr. Morrow is missing in action. One local station has stated at least two to three times this week that they’ve tried to reach out to his office and have not heard back from him.
Dr. Morrow, do the right thing and release this information to us. We can handle it.
Constance Quirk
Burlingame
