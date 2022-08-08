Editor,
Jim Hartnett’s guest perspective ”Harsh Reality for Taiwan ...” concisely and accurately expressed the reality and risks of the U.S. military defense of Taiwan. Speaker Pelosi’s ill-advised recent visit gave the false impression that the United States would physically defend and somehow prevent the reuniting of the nearby island of Taiwan with China’s mainland. This is not, and should not be, U.S. policy. Encouraging a Democracy is a noble goal, however, both the U.S. and Taiwan are best served by Taiwan seeking peaceful resolution and reintegration with China. This should be our diplomatic objective, perhaps even improving our relations with China in the process.
