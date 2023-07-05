On June 30, Jon Mays argued against an increase in bridge tolls to help cover the extreme financial challenges confronting public transit agencies in the Bay Area. Mr. Mays says, “Public transit is important, but the regular folks our lawmakers purport to serve will have to pay for this.”
This ignores the fact that low-income Bay Area residents are often the most dependent on the availability and affordability of public transit (and active transportation modes). According to the Mineta Transportation Institute at San Jose State, those living below the poverty line (bottom 10% by income) are twice as likely to commute by public transit than wealthier residents (top 90% by income). Those living above the poverty line are 31% more likely to commute via car compared with those living below the poverty line. In addition, those of lesser means are also five times as likely to commute via bike and four times as likely to commute on foot. This is not surprising as the average cost of a new car in the United States is now $48,000 and a used car is $31,000. The cost of operating a car is now $11,000/year.
No one likes paying more, but let’s be clear about the importance of public transit and active transportation to “regular folks.”
The letter writer is a member of the San Mateo County Transportation Authority Citizens Advisory Committee. Views are his own.
Mr. Swire - I don't believe anyone is arguing that public transportation is not essential. But, when even our most liberal, bleeding heart legislators in Sacramento demand accountability for the millions being spent and that they are not getting answers, we should not vote for another penny to lard these agencies with additional funding. Most have become labor union run employment entities, masquerading as transit agencies.
