Editor,
The calls for the mayor’s resignation were not about the policy issues of housing or Measure Y so why you devoted the last three paragraphs of your article “San Mateo mayor faces calls for resignation” in the April 19 edition to this is confounding. The calls for her resignation were about democracy and trust in government. Many residents eloquently expressed their dismay at having a mayor who seemingly lies and used Joe McCarthy-like tactics to get her way. The fact that the person who represents all of the city cannot be trusted and advocates for getting the state to overturn a legitimate vote of her constituents should have been the focus of your article.
