Editor,
Matt Grocott’s satirical comment about a warm and fuzzy feeling is very telling (“Imagine Newsom Care?” column in the July 16 edition of the Daily Journal). And the insinuation by the author that this is only political is certainly not true for many citizens in California. I know people who are here “illegally” and I care for them. California, as a whole, cares greatly for those who have come here and are still not documented. In fact, our economy relies greatly on these people. The Californians who understand and appreciate the value of these immigrants, care for them and love them, do indeed get a warm and fuzzy feeling when they hear about this legislation. A genuinely warm and fuzzy feeling, unlike the one the author describes in his opinion.
Arne Hurty
Burlingame
