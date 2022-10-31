Richa Awasthi has proven herself in the role of a councilmember and mayor. She demonstrated leadership by being instrumental in bringing about a new and productive direction for our city. As a former city manager and mayor in Foster City, I had seen potential in her to be a successful councilmember when she ran in 2018.
I have seen her focus, dedication, and commitment to the role and to public service. Richa’s experience and professional approach of objective and courageous decision making is exactly what our city needs. I am proud to support her in her reelection to Foster City Council.
The letter writer is a former city manager and mayor of Foster City.
