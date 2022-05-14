Editor,
I have known Carlos Bolanos since 1979, when, as a rookie officer, he joined the Palo Alto Police Department. From the outset, Carlos displayed the outstanding traits of a fine police officer. He worked hard, and was passionate toward crime victims and fellow workers, always putting them above self with kindness and care. As he progressed through his career, he has never wavered in his respect for others he served or supervised. Carlos assumed assignments and took risks that some avoided when he joined the Salinas police and later as chief in Redwood City.
As our sheriff, Carlos has continued in his quest to professionalize the organization, listen to the public he serves, and help make the county as safe as possible while working cooperatively with county criminal justice partners.
But Carlos is more than that. He is an experienced administrator who understands the needs of the county in terms of budgeting, fiscal restraint, accountability and problem solving. With U.S. policing at a current critical crossroads, our sheriff has not sidestepped his duty to make realistic changes to the organization so the public is properly served while criminals are kept at bay.
As Carlos enters his 43rd year of law enforcement he has shown his devotion to the art of professional policing by maintaining his lifelong core values of compassion, integrity and service above self.
I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos.
Bruce Cumming
San Carlos
The letter writer is a retired Menlo Park police chief.
