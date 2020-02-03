Editor,
I swear, it’s almost as if leadership in Redwood City either doesn’t live here or simply wants to pander to a demographic instead of being logical. They want to add a massive complex that will undoubtedly add thousands of people to the area (“Holistic view sought for Sequoia Station, councilwoman says” in the Jan. 30 edition of the Daily Journal).
However, they bury their heads in the sand when it comes to how those people will move around. Bike lanes are nice, but El Camino is only two lanes each way as is, yet there is no mention of how the congestion will affect an already affected area. Continually adding room for people before or without updating the infrastructure to support the increase is a dangerous game to play. In the end, it will be the blue collar and lower class people who will suffer.
Joe Guttenbeil
Redwood City
