Editor,
For quite some time, we had the local farmers’ market located downtown on Winslow Street across the tracks behind Sequoia Station. Apparently, something has changed — I’m not aware of whatever the current situation is regarding its location.
However, having just read the front page article in the July 22 edition of the Daily Journal, I would like to submit my suggestion for an alternate vacant site that does not threaten Sigona’s Market. What I had in mind is the large vacant lot in front of the Kmart on Veterans Boulevard which closed in April 2020. Unless something is planned for that location in the near future, we might consider that a possibility.
A.R. Habeeb Jr.
Redwood City
