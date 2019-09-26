Editor,
Thank you for the balanced reporting on the Redwood City School District parcel tax, “Redwood City to decide on school tax” in the Sept. 23 Daily Journal).
I would like to add a few observations about the district which I raised in my ballot arguments.
1). Bond debt will grow to more than $200 million this year.
2). Besides the revenue from the proposed parcel tax, the district projected $3.1 million in general revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year, from the planned leasing of four closed campuses. Property taxes would be lowered if lease revenue was used to service bond debt.
3). Stratford School was high bidder for the Adelante campus. The district is opposing Adelante campus lease to Stratford School, citing negative enrollment impact. Stratford would be a welcome addition to our community of schools.
Jack Hickey
Emerald Hills
