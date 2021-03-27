Editor,
So we are getting more plastic ending up in the ocean. What I don’t understand is why we can’t do with plastic like we do with gasoline for cars. We should make plastic manufactures make a certain increasing amount of their plastic biodegradable. From what I have seen the technology is there.
And I am from a generation from before plastic was used in the food industry. From experience I can tell you, if we quit using plastic in storing food, we would need to increase our water usage significantly to keep our food as sanitary as we are able to keep it using plastic.
Lois Hallen
Burlingame
