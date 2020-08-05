Editor,
Congratulations to U.S. senators Cantwell, Carper, King and Manchin for their July 29 letter calling on the Government Accounting Office to conduct a comprehensive review of methane emissions from oil and gas development. According to the International Energy Agency, the most important way oil and gas companies can address climate change is by reducing methane leaks from their production sites and pipelines.
Methane is the primary component of natural gas. As a greenhouse gas, it is 25 times more potent than CO2 over a 100-year time period. The senators write, “In 2018, Science published a study that measured methane emissions from the U.S. oil and natural gas supply chain, and estimated emissions to be approximately 60 percent higher than the measurement from EPA’s Greenhouse Gas Inventory.” At these levels of emissions, natural gas is likely as damaging to the climate as coal.
The EPA must gain a better understanding of the extent of methane emissions and how to reduce them. As an interim step toward ending the use of natural gas entirely, Sens. Harris and Feinstein and all of our Bay Area members of Congress must increase their efforts to end methane flaring at production sites and plug leaks throughout the natural gas infrastructure.
Locally, we can reduce emissions by eliminating the use of natural gas in our buildings. Without a robust market for natural gas, less methane will escape, and reducing global warming will be easier.
Alan Mattlage
San Mateo
