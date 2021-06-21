Editor,
Climate change has been at the forefront of political debates in the modern era. Today, many Americans feel obligated to reduce their individual carbon footprint. Although avoiding plastic straws is helpful, American corporations are truly the catalysts of global warming.
The 20 largest fossil fuel corporations have contributed to one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions. Many politicians advocate for the carbon tax as a means of ensuring environmental corporate responsibility. A carbon tax would allow the government to set a price based on each ton of greenhouse gas a corporation emits, forcing companies to reduce their emissions or switch to sustainable energy. Switching to alternative energy would be advantageous for the economy in the long term; even climate change deniers must acknowledge that there is only a finite amount of coal and other fossil fuels. In addition, countries where a carbon tax has been implemented have all seen positive environmental impacts. For example, Sweden introduced a carbon tax of €33 per tonne in 1991. Since then, emission levels in Sweden have fallen by more than 20%.
A carbon tax would reduce carbon emissions, without hindering economic growth.
Jasmine Fan
Palo Alto
