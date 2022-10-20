At a recent San Mateo City Council meeting, two members, Amourence Lee and Rick Bonilla, voted for full electric replacement of all existing gas-powered appliances, including the water heater and heating/AC by 2025. Fortunately, the rest of the council decided to wait until next year for further study.
It’s expensive to replace these items, and some will need rewiring, panel upgrades, etc., plus city permit fees. The costs can be astronomical. Check out the costs on the Electric Conversion Cost Study done by SAMCAR (https://www.samcar.org/posts/electrification-case-study) for more information.
Ms. Lee’s and Mr. Bonilla’s “rush to judgment” without the facts or community input was beyond reckless and without any consideration for the economic hardship on people. They tried to do this before a new council was elected. Ms. Lee will be the only existing councilmember next year, the rest new, and she will be the mayor.
Ms. Lee is supporting Sarah Fields and Adam Loraine for City Council. Based on their profiles, it is reasonable to assume that they will follow Ms. Lee’s lead on this issue. Do you want to take that risk in your vote?
Please make the smart decision and elect Rob Newsom, Rod Linhares and Lisa Diaz Nash for City Council. They won’t have predetermined motives and won’t provide political rhetoric, just good “common sense” decision making like a reasonable step-by-step approach that gets us to a cleaner, healthier environment we all want, but without undue economic hardship.
