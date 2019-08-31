Editor,
I’m disappointed about where Foster City is right now. We need to petition to recall our Vice Mayor Herb Perez (recallperez.com).
Why? Perez skews the facts about his poor attendance record at council, liaison meetings and countywide commitments. Sam Hindi has been the mayor for two years in a row and Perez has positioned himself to be vice mayor again next year. Catherine Mahanpour has been removed from the mayor and vice mayor rotation.
Our council is divided and working against each other instead of together. Foster City voted Perez to another term on the council despite his history of incivility at council meetings. Perez has approved and shown interest in more high-density housing right down my street.
The City Council started a new “Special Events” fee and the chamber had to cancel CityFest. City Council is not supporting our local chamber. I can’t trust my council to spend Foster City’s money wisely.
Perez thinks he can use our city’s police as his unneeded personal guard by calling our police force against our citizens for frivolous reasons. People fear Perez when he should be their champion.
Perez has record of past restraining orders. He calls my friends offensive names and threatens them with his scooter. He verbally abused me in front of a room full of children.
I have not spoken out against him the two times that Perez ran for council. Now, I’m standing up against bullies and incivility. We need to replace Perez on the Foster City Council.
Lisa Brooks
Foster City
