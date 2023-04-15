Why do we want to recall San Mateo Mayor Lee? She is consistent on what she does, and that is anything to push her personal agenda. The district attorney’s findings from last week cement that. She took the words of some of her well-known supporters and twisted them so tightly that Cliff Robbins now has lots of company under the bus.
Lee’s supporters counter that a recall is too expensive. How much money was spent for the DA to research her false claims? What will she do if the recall doesn’t happen? At the last City Council meeting, she said that the “fear tactics and misinformation” influenced the 25th Avenue outreach to City Council. Those in the community who were in attendance felt this was akin to calling them “stupid” as they couldn’t discern fact from fiction (as seen in the public comments that followed). If we don’t recall her, will she be emboldened to continue to put aside resident concerns and discount their views?
We can’t wait a year! The best thing she can do is resign but short of that the recall must happen — recallamolee.com.
